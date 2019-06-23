Dentist shot, killed outside his office

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) — The Newport News Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a shooting that left a dentist dead Wednesday evening.

Dr. Bill Trolenberg is remembered as a caring and well-liked dentist.

“I used to come here and if you didn’t have the money to pay he let you pay $5, $10 dollars a month until you paid if off but he never refused you he was a real nice guy,” said Joseph D. Pennington.

Wednesday at about 5:15 p.m., Trolenberg had just walked out of Deer Park Dental off of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News when someone shot and killed the 65-year old in the parking lot.

His family says he had no enemies, and they don’t get why this would’ve happened.

Police have released these pictures of a person of interest in the case. They’re hoping someone recognizes him and gives them a call.

“Oh it makes me very sad very sad he’s the first dentist that ever made me feel good he really made me feel good,” said patient Pattie Kitchen.

And police continue to try to piece all of this together.

A forensic team searched through nearby grass to look for clues, and police held a prayer walk to call for healing.

But for his patients, they say this is going to take a while to get over.

“I’m at a loss for words and I’m sorry for his family and I hope he rests in peace,” said patient Ahmed Yousef.