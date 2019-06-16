Demonstrators rally for Trump impeachment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/CBS) — Dozens of people in downtown Portland gathered in support of an impeachment inquiry for President Trump.

The rally was held at Terry Schrunk Plaza Saturday. It’s one of more than 100 events across the country calling for the president’s impeachment.

Among the speakers at the rally was Oregon Democratic Congressman Earl Blumenauer, who is known to be one of President Trump’s harshest critics.

There is no issue more critical than the accountability of this administration and this president for their actions,” Blumenauer said.

Only two presidents in U.S. history were impeached — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Neither was removed from office.