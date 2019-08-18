Democratic candidate for President Beto O’Rourke speaks in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Beto O’Rourke is traveling in Arkansas this weekend for the first time as a presidential candidate.

He kicked off his visit with an immigration town hall this morning in Southwest Little Rock.

He is the second presidential candidate hopeful to come to Arkansas this week.

Another Democratic candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar was here earlier in the week.

O’Rourke will attend another Little Rock event tonight before heading to Northwest Arkansas Sunday.

Democratic Party of Benton County Chairwoman Celeste Williams told us Northwest Arkansas in particular is playing a more important part in elections because of how quickly the area is growing.