Democratic California Congressman sues Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks and President Trump over Capitol riot

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Democratic California Representative Eric Swalwell has filed a lawsuit against Republican Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks over the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Also named in the lawsuit are former President Donald Trump, his son, Donald Trump, Jr. and Rudolph Guiliani, who had been President Trump’s personal lawyer.

In the lawsuit, Swalwell alleges he personally suffered harm as a result of the siege and is asking for damages.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Swalwell alleges Brooks, along with others named in the suit, were responsible for inciting the violence that occurred at the Capitol. In particular, the suit refers to Brooks’ statement during a speech before the storming of the Capitol where he said, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

The lawsuit claims Brooks made those statements, “solely in his personal capacity for his own benefit and/or personal partisan aims.”

Is America the greatest nation in world history because we’re lucky? NO! I would submit that we are great because our ancestors sacrificed their blood, sweat, tears, and lives for America’s foundational principles. pic.twitter.com/BsyhrOEemr — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021

Brooks has previously defended his statements as political talk and not a call for violence. Through a spokesman, Brooks sent a response to the lawsuit to WKRG News 5.

“Socialist Eric Swalwell’s frivolous lawsuit is a meritless ploy by a man who betrayed his country by bedding a Communist Chinese spy while serving on the Intelligence Committee that hears America’s highest classified security secrets.”

“I make no apologies whatsoever for fighting for accurate and honest elections. In sum, I wear Communist-sympathizer Swalwell’s scurrilous and malicious lawsuit like a badge of courage.”

“Under no circumstances will Swalwell, or any other Socialist, stop me from fighting for America.”