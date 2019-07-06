DeMarcus Cousins agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) sits on the bench next to center DeMarcus Cousins (0) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

(AP) A person with knowledge of the situation says DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that will reunite him with his former New Orleans teammate Anthony Davis.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Cousins agreed to the deal Saturday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Lakers had not yet announced the signing. The Lakers are expected to close a deal Saturday that will bring them Davis in exchange for players and draft picks.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points in 30 games with Golden State last season, one where he was dealing with recovery from a torn Achilles. He was also slowed in the playoffs by a quadriceps injury.