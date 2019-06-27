Delta is letting passengers cancel flights to the Dominican Republic

Delta Air Lines will allow some passengers to get out of their booked trips to the Dominican Republic.

The company says it will give waivers to passengers who have tickets to Punta Cana.

That’s where at least ten American visitors have died within the last year, but the causes are not entirely clear.

Delta passengers must rebook their travel to the country prior to November 20 or get credit to fly somewhere else.

As for other destinations in the Dominican Republic, Delta says it will work with passengers on a case-by-case basis.

American, JetBlue, and Sun Country airlines say they’ll also work with their passengers who want to chance or cancel Dominican flights.

Analysts say fight cancellations to the Caribbean nation have been soaring, while new bookings are down.

But the Dominican tourism minister says the spate of deaths has been exaggerated.