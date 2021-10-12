Deliver by Christmas? USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have released recommended shipping dates to ensure that gifts and cards arrive in time for Christmas.

In an economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips to toilet paper, prompting retailers to recommend that consumers shop early or risk not finding what they want for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year.

Additionally, the USPS has slowed mail delivery as part of a plan it said would cut costs and increase reliability. The new service standards mean USPS will increase the delivery time for 39% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals such as magazines.

Last year, mail services were thoroughly overwhelmed as holiday shoppers shifted their buying online amid the pandemic. USPS said on its website then that it was “experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.”

This year, USPS recommends starting early. “The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today,” it stated on its website.

Here are the dates you should mark on your calendar:

USPS

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (smaller)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express

FedEx

Dec. 9 — FedEx Ground Economy

Dec. 15 — FedEx Ground and Home Delivery

Dec. 21 — Express Saver

Dec. 22 — 2Day & 2Day AM

Dec. 23 — Overnight Services

Dec. 24 — FedEx Same Day

UPS

Ground shipping, check the website for a quote

Dec. 22 — second-day air services

Dec. 23 — next-day air services

Note: UPS service guarantee suspended for most services due to COVID-19

And remember that shipping costs will go up as Dec. 25 nears.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.