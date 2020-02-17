Deliberations will soon begin in Weinstein trial

NEW YORK (CNN) — Harvey Weinstein will soon learn his fate.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating on Tuesday in the disgraced movie mogul’s trial.

Weinstein faces five charges, including rape, predatory sexual assault and sexual criminal act.

Two women say the 67-year-old forced them to perform sexual acts with him.

Miriam Haley claims Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Jessica Mann says he raped her in 2013.

Weinstein has denied all of the accusations against him, claiming the sex he had was always consensual.

