Defense Secy. Mark Esper on Pensacola shooting: ‘Can’t say it’s terrorism at this time’

(CNN) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said it’s too soon to say whether Friday’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola is a terrorist act.

The gunman killed three people and injured eight others before he was killed by two sheriff’s deputies.

Secretary Esper weighed in on the motive at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, Calif., Saturday.

“But no, I can’t say it’s terrorism at this time, I think we need to let the investigators, the FBI, do its work and tell us, get us the facts and we’ll move out from there,” Esper said.

The gunman was a Saudi Arabian military officer training at the base. A report on the website of a noted intelligence group says he appeared to have extreme anti-American views.

According to a New York Times report, he watched mass shooting videos at a dinner party the night before his attack.

