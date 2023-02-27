Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above | Scroll down for live updates

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh was on the stand Friday for a second full day of testimony, hoping to convince the jury that he is not a family annihilator.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

The majority of the day was cross-examination by state prosecution Creighton Waters, who took aim at Murdaugh’s credibility any chance he got.

Waters consistently pointed out that Murdaugh has lied to everyone, including the people he loves, for decades. Waters asked Murdaugh why the jury should believe him when he says he didn’t kill Maggie and Paul, especially since he lied about being at the scene just minutes before Maggie and Paul are believed to have been murdered.

Alex Murdaugh is cross-examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters after taking the stand in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, February 24, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Murdaugh admitted to stealing money to fund an opioid addiction and lying to cover it up but remained adamant he could never hurt his wife and son. He believes whoever killed Maggie and Paul did it because of rumors and misrepresentations of Paul brought about by the boat case.

Murdaugh’s defense didn’t spend much time in redirect, but worked damage control to paint Murdaugh as a grieving father struggling with opioid addiction.

Defense expects to call four witnesses Monday and hopefully rest their case by mid-afternoon.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:48 a.m. – The jury is brought in.

Dr. Jonathan Eisenstat, a forensic pathologist, is called to the stand.

Dr. Jonathan Eisenstat

Harpootlian says that the exhibits and discussion during his testimony will be extremely graphic. Most of the evidence will be under seal and members of the family have been given permission to leave during testimony.

9:39 a.m. – Court is in session. Judge Clifton Newman reminds everyone in the courtroom that decorum must be maintained at all times. He says no one should cheer, jeer, or react in any way to anything that happens.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian says that defense expects to call their final witnesses and rest Monday. Prosecution plans to call three to four witnesses and rest Tuesday.

Harpootlian says he believes the jury should visit Moselle and suggests asking the jury if they want to. Prosecution says they object to that proposal because the scene has changed since the murders, particularly because trees have grown.

Harpootlian says he would be fine with limiting the viewing to the kennels and feed room.

Judge Newman says that he will not ask the jury to decide whether they want to view it, but upon request of defense or prosecution, will arrange a viewing.

Harpootlian says that there have been several people trespassing to get selfies in front of the feed room and asks for some sort of security during the viewing. Judge Newman says that the scene will be secured.

9:00 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse.

