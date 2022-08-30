DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — An apartment manager in Decatur is facing first-degree theft of property charges after she allegedly stole over $100,000 from the apartment’s tenants.

According to Decatur Police Department (DPD), the apartment manager Tina Dianne Bryant, 48, of Decatur, was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.

In February 2022, a representative of an apartment in Decatur filed a report with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) regarding the theft. The report stated that the theft occurred between January 2019 and December 2021.

While investigating these claims, a detective determined that a large number of personal checks, which were meant to be tenants’ rent, were deposited into Bryant’s personal bank account. The checks totaled more than $45,000. Cash from rent payments was also found, totaling more than $100,000.

Tina Dianne Bryant

(Decatur Police Department)

On August 26, 2022, the detective obtained a warrant for Bryant’s arrest. She was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

She is being held at Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.