DCH in Tuscaloosa administers first of its 3,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A doctor at DCH Regional Medical Center was the first among the Tuscaloosa hospital staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The DCH Regional Medical Center doctor received the vaccine Thursday around 8:30 a.m. at the hospital’s new remote testing building.
DCH has received about 3,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Frontline workers including doctors and first responders will be vaccinated first. Additional DCH doctors and nurses will receive vaccinations Thursday.
DCH Health System was chosen by the Alabama Department of Public Health to be one of the first facilities in Alabama to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
