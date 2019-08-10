Dayton shooting victim thanks Trump from hospital bed, calls for end violence

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) — A victim in the deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio has a message from her hospital bed.

19-year-old Britney Jones wants everyone to know she appreciates their support, and that includes President Trump, who she got a chance to meet.

Jones remains hospitalized after the shooting and even though she’s in pain, she shared her message to Dayton through her boyfriend Brian Pinson.

He played this video she recorded from her hospital bed.

“I want to say thank you to my mother, my family members who have been by my side,” Jones said.

Pinson showed us where they were on that night when the shooter opened fire.

“All you here is loud noise, bullets is flying, and I thought I was dead, I thought I was going to die,” Pinson said.

He says security camera video shows them diving to the ground when they heard the first shots.

Pinson suffered a minor flesh wound, but Jones was hit in the hand. And even though doctors tried to re-attach her thumb, they were unsuccessful.

Despite that, Jones has been very encouraged by community support, like visits from her coworkers at the Cheesecake Factory.

And most of all by the massive rally Sunday night in the Oregon District just hours after the shooting.

“We’re grateful that everybody came out and showed their support,” Pinson said. “We are very thankful.”

Jones’ spirits were lifted again when she met President Trump during his visit to Dayton this week.

“I do want to thank Trump for coming down here, showing us support for the victims of the mass shooting,” Jones said.

Finally, Jones just wanted to send a message to people in the Oregon District and beyond who are still grieving.

“Take caution, be careful and we all just need to stop the violence,” Jones said.

Jones is one of three people still in the hospital after the shooting.

