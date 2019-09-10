‘Day of the Dead’ Barbie doll to hit stores ahead of Mexican holiday

(CNN Newsource) – Barbie lovers, rejoice! There’s a new collectible doll coming to store shelves this week!

The makers of Barbie are releasing a limited edition Dia de Muertos-themed doll in honor of the Mexican holiday.

The Dia de Los Muertos Barbie represents the “Day of the Dead” festival, which honors departed loved ones.

Mattel says the doll “honors the traditions, symbols and rituals often seen throughout this time.”

The new Barbie costs $75.

You can find it on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Target, Walmart or on Amazon.