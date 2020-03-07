Even though it’s Dairy Queen’s 80th birthday, they’re the ones doing the gifting.
In celebration of their birthday, blizzards are buy-one-get-one for 80 cents.
The offer is only valid at participating locations through March 15.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
- Dairy Queen gifts blizzards deal in celebration of 80th birthday
- United Airlines ease passenger concerns over coronavirus with statement
- The boat of your dreams awaits you at the Mobile Boat Show
- Pleasant Saturday