Dad facing life-threatening injuries after falling off roof hanging Christmas lights

FORT MILL, S.C. — A father of two in South Carolina is facing life-threatening injuries after falling from a roof while he was hanging Christmas lights.

Jason Blair was hired by Stephanie Haas to hang Christmas lights on her home, Haas said on a donation page for Blair.

She was worried about her husband climbing so high on the roof, so she hired Blair.

After falling and hitting concrete, Blair is now facing life-threatening injuries, Haas says.

He was airlifted to the hospital and taken to the ICU trauma unit where he remains.

He had a severe brain injury and had a portion of his skull removed during surgery.

He also has several skull fractures, broken ribs and a blood clot in his lung.

Haas says the blood clot grew larger at the hospital and caused Blair’s lung to collapse.

He is reportedly on a ventilator in a medically induced coma with little hope for recovery.

Blair has a wife and two kids, one boy and one girl, and was working to provide for his family.