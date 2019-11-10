Dad catches peeping Tom outside daughter’s window, wrestles him to the ground

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/CNN) – A Wichita father played police on Wednesday after he said he caught a man lurking in his backyard.

“I didn’t want him to get away,” said Brad Morgan.

Morgan said one of his teenage daughters heard a noise outside her window around 9:20 p.m.

Morgan immediately went outside to investigate.

“I caught him and he was just standing there, so he was about an inch away from my daughter’s window,” Morgan explained.

The father of four said he was determined to keep the man from getting away, so he wrestled him to the ground.



“It was like a fight, you know, a fight for my life there for a minute,” he said.

Morgan held the man, identified by police as Mark Lawson, 62, for about 15 minutes.

Police arrived on scene and arrested Lawson on charges of aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, breach of privacy, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.