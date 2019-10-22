CVS to test drone delivery for medications

(CNN) — CVS is the latest company exploring the possibilities of drone deliveries.

The Woonsocket-based pharmacy chain is partnering with UPS, which recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make limited drone deliveries.

The company said the drone would be automated – flying on pre-planned routes – and would make deliveries as quickly as five or 10 minutes. They would carry packages up to five pounds and leave them in the front or back yard.

For tougher deliveries, a human would supervise and take over the controls if needed for safety’s sake.

CVS and UPS haven’t said when or where deliveries would begin.