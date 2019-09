(CNN) — At midnight Wednesday, new Trump administration regulations took effect banning U.S. cruise ships from traveling to Cuba.

According to Cuban government statistics released in May, over 55 percent of American travelers who visited Cuba in 2019 came aboard cruise ships.

Although a handful of non-U.S. cruise lines are expected to continue operating from third countries, U.S. liners have already begun to reset their itineraries to avoid the island nation.