COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A world renowned writer called Columbus, Georgia home, and now Columbus State University students are bringing the story of her life and work, to the big screen.

Carson McCullers was born in Columbus, attended Wynnton Elementary and graduated from Columbus High.

McCullers then went on to New York where she would become a world famous writer. She was known for her novels, plays, poems and essays.

Now CSU students are bringing the story of McCullers’ journey back to life.

The CSU Theater and Film programs are partnering with the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians to create a film about her life and internationally acclaimed work.

CSU Professor and Director of the Center, Nick Norwood, said this experience is valuable to students in more ways than one.

“It helps them because they’re actually getting experience making a film and I think also I always try to get my students to appreciate the fact that a world famous writer came from this town and so I think any student who’s at Columbus State University, I hope will get inspiration from the fact that this is a local person, grew up here and is known the world over for the work that she produced,” said Norwood.

Saturday’s filming took place at McCullers childhood home which is now a house museum. Next weekend they will be filming in downtown Columbus.