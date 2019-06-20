Crews rescue people, dogs after overnight flooding in Philadelphia, New Jersey

(CNN) — Flooding that occurred overnight is likely to affect morning commutes Thursday in Philadelphia and its New Jersey suburbs.

Officials spent part of the night rescuing people from their cars as they became trapped in water on the road. They also rescued dogs from homes.

Some parts of the region received as much as five inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Flash flood warning was extended until at least 6:45 a.m.

More storms are expected Thursday afternoon before drier air moves in Friday.