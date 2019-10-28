Crews rescue horse stuck in the mud

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took more than a dozen people to rescue a horse up to its neck in mud Monday afternoon.

According to Pompey Hill Fire Department Chief Mike Smith, around 2:30 p.m., a call came in that a horse was trapped mud off of Swift Road.

It took an hour for Pompey Hill, Manlius, Otisco firefighters and Onondaga County animal rescue crews to get the horse out of the mud. It was about a mile from the main road.

The horse and rider were out for a ride when it fell in.

The horse is doing well, according to Smith. A veterinarian will be checking out the animal later Monday evening.

