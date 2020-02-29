Court halts Trump asylum policy, then suspends its own order

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A Trump administration immigration policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts was blocked and then reinstated by a court in the matter of hours. The situation created chaos at border crossings, courtrooms and legal offices. Customs and Border Protection closed one border crossing leading into El Paso after the initial decision. Government attorneys said immigration lawyers had begun demanding that asylum seekers be allowed in the United States. Critics say the policy is inhumane because it sends asylum-seeking migrants back to dangerous cities in Mexico that are overrun with crime and kidnapping.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
