Court halts Trump asylum policy, then suspends its own order

In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, migrants who are applying for asylum in the United States go through a processing area at a new tent courtroom at the Migration Protection Protocols Immigration Hearing Facility in Laredo, Texas. Law groups representing immigrants say the immigration court system under the Trump administration has become a “deportation machine.” A lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 says that instead of being impartial in decisions that often are life-and-death matters, the immigration courts have the ultimate goal of deportation. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A Trump administration immigration policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts was blocked and then reinstated by a court in the matter of hours. The situation created chaos at border crossings, courtrooms and legal offices. Customs and Border Protection closed one border crossing leading into El Paso after the initial decision. Government attorneys said immigration lawyers had begun demanding that asylum seekers be allowed in the United States. Critics say the policy is inhumane because it sends asylum-seeking migrants back to dangerous cities in Mexico that are overrun with crime and kidnapping.

