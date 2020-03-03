Couple beats astronomical odds with second baby born on Leap Day

NEW YORK (CNN) — February 29th only comes around every four years, which makes the odds of being born on Leap Day one in 1,461.

What about having two kids born on leap days in different years? It happened to one New York couple!

Meet Scout Demchak, born February 29th. Yes, that’s unique, this is a leap year. But the arrival of this beautiful seven-pound, two-ounce newborn, that’s even more special.

“We just hope that the story brings people joy and it’s something fun with all the chaos in the world,” mother Lindsay Demchak said.

Scout’s big brother Omri was born February 29th of 2016, also a leap year. One expert says the chances of having back to back leap babies one and 2.1 million.

“She would ask me like, what was my guess, was my prediction, and I would just purposely say, ‘Oh, she’s going to come Saturday’ thinking like no way in the world would that be the day that it actually happens,” father Dane Demchak said.

Lindsay’s due date was March 4, but Scout wasn’t having it. The night before she made her grand entrance, the couple went to dinner with family at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. At home, decorations were up for Omri’s birthday party, but then just after midnight, Lindsay started having contractions.

“It became more serious, like it wasn’t a joke anymore. It was like, oh man, this is really happening. I remember her telling me and saying like it was the Italian food that did it,” Dane said.

Now, looking ahead to the future, when it comes to birthdays, that’s where this happy couple says it’s complicated.

“And we said that we’d probably do is the 28th (for Omri) because he’s older and hers March 1st, and then when it’s the real day, we’ll make, you know, every year we’ll make it like a big thing,” Lindsay said.

It’s been a big week of celebrating. Lindsay’s birthday was February 26th. Her mom’s February 28th. Now add Scout to the mix.

“We’re thankful. Very thankful and grateful,” Dane said.

