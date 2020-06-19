Couple accused of killing son by forcing him to drink water

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado couple accused of killing their 11-year-old son by forcing him to drink large amounts of water are facing several charges, including child abuse and first-degree murder.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Zachary Sabin died in Black Forest on March 11 after the couple made him drink the water because his urine was dark.

The county coroner’s office determined the boy died of forced water intoxication after he was told to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without eating.

Investigators say Tara Sabin, the boy’s stepmother, told them he wore a diaper because of a urological problem.

According to court documents obtained by our sister station FOX 21, the Sabins made Zachary drink 64 ounces of water a day because he wets the bed.

