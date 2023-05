(WKRG) — 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, 81 eggo-style waffles in eight minutes and 141 hard boiled eggs in eight minutes. These are just some of Joey Chestnut’s world eating records. Do you think you could beat any of these?

39-year-old Chestnut holds 55 World Records across 55 disciplines. All eyes turn to the Indiana native every July 4th at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

WKRG took a look at each of the 55 records. A full list is below:

182 chicken wings in 30 minutes

76 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and Buns in 10 minutes

45 pulled pork sandwiches in 10 minutes

53 soft beef tacos from Taco Bell in 10 minutes

103 Krystal burgers in eight minutes

23 6oz meat pies in 10 minutes

55 glazed donuts in eight minutes

141 hard boiled eggs in eight minutes

12 lbs., 8.75oz deep fried asparagus spears in 10 minutes

13.76 lb. of pork rib meat in 12 minutes

20 8oz. corned beef sandwiches in 10 minutes

4.375 3 lb. apple pies in eight minutes

23 6″ philly cheesesteaks in 10 minutes

5.9 lbs. funnel cakes in 10 minutes

30 6oz. fish tacos in five minutes

126 tacos in eight minutes

81 4oz. mutton sandwiches in 10 minutes

118 Jalapeno Poppers in 10 minutes

36 Pepperoni rolls in 10 minutes

390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes

9 lbs., 6 oz. smoked pulled pork in 10 minutes

6 lbs., 5 oz. horseshoe sandwiches in 12 minutes

62 pulled pork sliders in 10 minutes

7 lbs. shrimp in eight minutes

18.5 canteen sandwiches in 10 minutes

30 8 oz. gyros in 10 minutes

61.5 4oz. pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes

14.5 lbs. burritos in 10 minutes

121 Twinkies in 10 minutes

14.5 lbs. of pie in eight minutes

102 tamales in 12 minutes

384 gyoza in 10 minutes

25 7oz. half pastrami sandwiches in 10 minutes

15 160z. bowls of gumbo in eight minutes

25.5 baked bear ice cream sandwiches in six minutes

47 grilled cheese sandwiches in 10 minutes

28 lbs. of poutine in 10 minutes

18 lbs. 9.6 oz. shrimp cocktail in eight minutes

257 donettes in six minutes

13 lbs. of salt potatoes in 10 minutes

9.35 lbs. of whole turkey in 10 minutes

165 pierogi in eight minutes

52 cheeseburgs in 10 minutes

7.5 Pizza Hut P’Zones in 10 minutes

56 sausage and cheese kolaches in eight minutes

54 brain tacos in eight minutes

185 Catalina croquetas in eight minutes

43 pepperoni rolls in 10 minutes

28.5 canteen sandwiches in 10 minutes

6.5 2-foot pizza slices in 10 minutes

82 2oz. carnitas tacos

27 beef brisket BBQ sandwiches in 10 minutes

81 eggo-style waffles in eight minutes

10 cups on ramen noodles in 1 minute, 50 seconds

15.7 lbs. of cherry pie in eight minutes

Could you meet or beat any of these Joey Chestnut eating records?