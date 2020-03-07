Costco suspends free food samples amid coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Don’t expect free food samples during your next Costco run.

The chain is temporarily suspending the practice amid coronavirus fears. Business Insider reports that the retailer is pulling the samples from all stores in the United States and China.

Snacking before buying is part of the chain’s image. But, coronavirus spreads when infected bodily fluids land in the mouths or noses of healthy people.

While there’s no evidence that suggests the virus can be contracted through food, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises the public to avoid sharing food or drinks while sick.

