Costco selling 72-pound wheel of cheese

(CNN) – Here’s something that will tease any cheese lover’s taste buds.

Shopping chain Costco is offering a wheel of cheese for sale on its website.

A 72-pound wheel of Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano, with a price tag of about $900.

But Costco claims it’s worth every penny because the cheese is aged 24 months and is “extravagant.”

Buyers can also end up saving money in the long run: the wheel costs far less per pound than the same type of cheese bought in small slices.

