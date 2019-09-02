Costco selling 72-pound wheel of cheese

(CNN) – Here’s something that will tease any cheese lover’s taste buds.
Shopping chain Costco is offering a wheel of cheese for sale on its website.
A 72-pound wheel of Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano, with a price tag of about $900.
But Costco claims it’s worth every penny because the cheese is aged 24 months and is “extravagant.”
Buyers can also end up saving money in the long run: the wheel costs far less per pound than the same type of cheese bought in small slices.
