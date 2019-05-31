Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs

(CNN) — If you’re a Costco member and plan to do some shopping soon, you may notice higher prices on items.

Costco says the trade war between the U.S. and China is leading to higher prices.

President Trump slapped U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese exports and warned those tariffs are likely to stay for some time.

China retaliated by also imposing new tariffs.

The tariffs are affecting Costco goods like furniture, bikes and luggage. The retailer says it’s working to reduce costs by sourcing goods from other countries.