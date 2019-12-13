Container plant shooting, police on scene

GEORGIA (CNN) — Police are searching for an active shooter at a Metro-Atlanta production plant.

Gunfire rang out Friday morning at Dart Container, a foodservice manufacturer in Conyers, Georgia.

At least one person was shot.

Rockdale County Schools say a few schools are on lockdown as a safety precaution.

