Container plant shooting, police on scene

GEORGIA (CNN) — Police are searching for an active shooter at a Metro-Atlanta production plant.
Gunfire rang out Friday morning at Dart Container, a foodservice manufacturer in Conyers, Georgia.
At least one person was shot.
Rockdale County Schools say a few schools are on lockdown as a safety precaution.
