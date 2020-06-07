Congressional Black Caucus to present policing reform bill in House Monday

(CNN) — House Democrats plan to introduce a policing reform bill Monday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it will come from the Congressional Black Caucus.

The legislation comes amid protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

CNN obtained a summary of the legislation Saturday.

It seeks to address racial profiling, excessive use of force, and qualified immunity for police officers.

The bill also will try to improve trust between police departments and communities.

The summary shows it contains anti-lynching provisions and would create a “national police misconduct registry.”

