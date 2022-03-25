COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have identified the suspect involved in a 16 hour standoff that began late Wednesday night and came to an end Thursday evening.

According to police, Jeffrey Watkins, age 48, was barricaded inside Apartment 4E at Park Place Apartments, located at 1831 Wynnton Road, from 11:08 p.m. on March 23, 2022 until 5:45 p.m. on March 24, 2022.

On March 23, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., police responded to the apartment complex in reference to a domestic dispute. Once on scene, police attempted to make contact with the individual, later identified as Watkins, but could not get a response from him.

Police learned the individual had a gun and a woman was also in the apartment. The individual refused to speak to police or let them in, and he refused to come out of the apartment. He also refused to let the woman leave the apartment.

Due to the individual’s lack of cooperation with police, a crisis negotiator was called in to assist in dealing with the situation.

During this time police evacuated several surrounding apartments.

The CPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) was also dispatched to the scene.

The next morning, on March 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m., the individual released the woman being held inside the apartment but remained barricaded inside the apartment.

On March 24, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., after several hours of negotiating, the individual surrendered to police, bringing the standoff to an end.

On March 24, 2022 at 5:55 p.m., residents who had been evacuated because of the standoff were allowed to return to their homes.

Watkins has been charged with False Imprisonment and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to police, additional charges against Watkins may be filed in the future.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday at 2:00 p.m.