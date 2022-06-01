A police officer who arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia in Loveland, Colorado, last year has been suspended while the matter is being investigated.

It follows the release of bodycam footage from the Loveland Police Department showing the arrest on June 26, 2020.

Karen Garner reportedly left a Walmart without paying for items valued at $13.88 before police apprehended her. In a lawsuit filed against the police department last week, the Life & Liberty Law Office alleged police broke a bone in her arm and dislocated her shoulder during the arrest.

Garner, who appears confused in the footage, can be heard repeatedly saying “I want to go home” as she is detained. Lawyers for Garner said she suffered from dementia and sensory aphasia, “which impairs her ability to verbally communicate and understand others’ communications.”

Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer said he was unaware of Garner’s injuries until he saw the lawsuit.

“LPD takes very seriously the allegations concerning the arrest of resident Karen Garner, and shares with the community the concerns about video images that became public on Wednesday,” the department said in a statement.

Colorado’s Eighth Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said his office would investigate whether there was “any potential criminal behavior” by police.