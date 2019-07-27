Coast Guard seizes 2,300 pounds of cocaine in high-speed chase

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Newly released video shows the Coast Guard chasing down suspected drug smugglers.

In the video, the suspects are seen throwing large bags from their high-speed boat.

The Coast Guard says 2,300 pounds of cocaine was seized in this one chase.

The haul made up part of the 26,000 pounds of drugs the Coast Guard seized and unloaded Friday.

The Coast Guard says an estimated $350 million worth of cocaine was seized between late June and mid-July off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida