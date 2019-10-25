Coast Guard searches for Carnival cruise ship passenger off Galveston coast

by: WKRG Staff

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old male who was reported overboard from the Carnival Dream 47 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Thursday evening.

At 8:45 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified that a 26-year-old male had gone overboard from the Carnival Dream. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew and an Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew.

Involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Carnival Dream
  • Good Samaritan vessel

