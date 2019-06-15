Coachella 2020 tickets on sale, payment plan announced

(CNN) — We don’t know who will rock Coachella’s stage next year, but you could lock your spot in for the audience.

Advance tickets for Coachella 2020 are already on sale on its website. General admission tickets for the three-day weekend start at $429.

For those not willing to drop that much down this early, the festival has a new payment plan. You can set up a down payment of $25, followed by six more payments of about $67.

Coachella 2019 was a big hit with singer Ariana Grande as one of the headliners.

Once again, the line-up for next year’s festival has not even been announced.