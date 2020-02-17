Cleveland hospital shares ‘beautiful message’ left in the snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic shared a touching message on Valentine’s Day after spotting giant words of support carved in the snow outside the medical center.

Cleveland Clinic News tweeted, “A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.”

Someone wrote “Mom Be Brave” for their mother who is battling cancer.

“To the person who wrote it, you’ve touched our hearts,” the hospital wrote.

