Breaking News
Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

City to job applicants: Smokers need not apply

National

by: WDTN

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has made a change in an effort to keep its employees healthy.

The city of Dayton announced in July it adopted a tobacco and nicotine-free hiring policy, effective July 15, 2019.

A memorandum from City Manager Shelly Dickstein said prospective employees must be tobacco and nicotine-free at the time of original appointment and remain so during their career with the City. Any applicant on a current eligibility list for hire as of July 14, 2019, will have to be and remain tobacco and nicotine-free prior to the end of their probationary period.

The policy does not apply to current city employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories