City official stops police from displaying ‘thin blue line’ American flag, says it’s considered ‘divisive’

GERMANTOWN, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police has changed its mind about displaying a wooden “thin blue line” American flag gifted to them by a little boy.

The department initially announced on Twitter that it would be hung in the fifth district station for all to see, but that won’t be happening anymore after the news sparked an online debate.

Some people argued the design is considered a symbol of hate and used by white nationalist groups, while others said that’s not the case and is purely meant to honor law enforcement.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich ultimately decided it was best to avoid any controversy.

“Acting Police Chief Marcus Jones and I understand the concerns of the community. The flag provides a symbol of support to some but it is a symbol of dismissiveness to others. Because it is divisive, the flag will not be posted at the 5th District nor in any public space within the Police Department,” he wrote.

It’s unclear what will happen to the flag.