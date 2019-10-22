Churches raise money, wipe out $5M in medical debt for families

(CNN) – Nearly 6,000 families on Chicago’s south side no longer have to pay some $5 million in medical debt.

The debt was wiped by a group of local churches working with the New York-based nonprofit, “RIP Medical Debt,” which works to purchase medical debt for pennies on the dollar.

5,888 families had their debt erased.

They owed an average of just over 900 dollars.

Trinity United Church of Christ was one of the churches that worked on the campaign. They raised $38,000, which was used to help purchase medical debt.

There were celebrations at the church on Sunday after the announcement was made.

“Instead of allowing debt collectors to purchase the debt, why not have communities of faith purchase that debt and forgive that debt?” said Rev. Otis Moss III.

Some of the families who got debt relief still don’t know.