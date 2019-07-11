Church eliminates $6 million of community’s medical debt

CORYDON, Ind. (CNN) — A church in Corydon, Ind., is helping its community through a random act of kindness with a multi-million dollar price tag.

First Capital Christian Church has purchased $6.2 million in medical debt across four southern Indiana counties.

Church members hosted lemonade stands, sent in spare change and put money in envelopes with a prayer written on it.

Senior Pastor Randy Kirk says the initial goal was to help people Harrison County, but they raised enough money erase debt for those in Crawford, Washington and Perry counties.

“How can you better serve other people than to take this smothering debt off their plate and give them a chance to get on with their life?” Kirk said.

The church partnered with a non-profit group RIP Medical Debt, which will choose the debts that will be paid off.