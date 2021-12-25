Christmas Eve shark attack ends in fatality at California beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Christmas Eve shark attack in California has left a man dead. Morro Bay police announced the shark fatality on Christmas Eve.

According to the statement from Morro Bay police, a male surfer off State Parks Beach north of Atascadero Road was pulled from the water, apparently suffering injuries from a shark attack.

He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Harbor, Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

“As we were arriving, there was a female surfer in the water that was assisting the victim that apparently saw him little distance away from where she was, face down in the water,” Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby told the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

At this time, the victim has not been identified. The San Luis Obispo County Coroners Office with State Parks representatives are currently investigating the incident, according to police.

For the 24 hours after Christmas Eve, authorities have ordered beachgoers to stay out of the water, but the Morro Bay and State Parks areas and beaches remained open.