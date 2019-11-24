Chinese woman facing prison over Mar-a-Lago trespass

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file court sketch, Yujing Zhang, left, a Chinese woman charged with lying to illegally enter President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, listens to a hearing before Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla. A receptionist at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club testified that a Chinese businesswoman was acting “weird and strange,” causing her to alert a Secret Service agent posted near the lobby. Ariela Grumaz told a federal jury Tuesday, Sept. 10,2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that Yujing Zhang stood out on March 30 when she entered the club’s ornate lobby as she violated rules by taking photos and video, gawked at the ornate furnishings and was wearing an evening dress at 1 p.m. (Daniel Pontet via AP, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal agents is set to be sentenced.

Prosecutors want Yujing Zhang to receive 18 months imprisonment when sentenced Monday by Judge Roy Altman. Acting as her own attorney, Zhang has not filed a proposed sentence.

The Shanghai consultant was convicted in September of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago in March and then lying to Secret Service agents who confronted her.

When she was arrested, she was carrying four cellphones, a computer and an external hard drive, leading to speculation she could be a spy, but she was never charged with espionage. Text messages presented at trial suggest she is obsessed with Trump and his family.

The president was at a golf course when Zhang arrived at Mar-a-Lago.

