Child dies after being left in car while parents worked

GALVESTON, Texas (CNN) — A young boy died Saturday after being left inside a vehicle outside a Galveston, Texas restaurant.

Officials said the boy’s parents left him in the vehicle in the restaurant parking lot around 11 a.m. when they reported for work.

Around 4 p.m., the 1-year-old’s parents returned to the vehicle and found the boy unresponsive, officials said.

Police said the boy was alive while en route to the hospital but was pronounced dead once they arrived.

Police said it was 90 degrees when the boy was found.

