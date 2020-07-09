Chick-fil-A postpones annual Cow Appreciation Day, free food giveaway due to COVID-19

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Chick-fil-A’s annual Cow Appreciation Day has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cow Appreciation Day started in 2005 with the free food giveaway being traditionally held in July at restaurants across the nation.

The holiday has typically been held in July. No new date has been announced but Chick-fil-A says it’s postponed until people can gather and celebrate in person.

On the Cow Appreciation Day website, the company said the decision to postpone was made with communities in mind and keeping its “Safe Service” standards as a top priority.

“Until we can gather again in person and celebrate our Cows, we have created a few fun ways to keep the spirit of Cow Appreciation Day alive this summer,” the website says, noting it has posted activities on Pinterest so families can “enjoy cow-themed quality time together.”