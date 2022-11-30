From the “I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie to the “Sauce Blanket and Nugget Pillow Set,” you can flaunt your chicken love endlessly!

(WHNT) — If you’ve ever dreamed of wrapping yourself in Chick-fil-A sauce and shouting your love of waffle fries from the rooftop – well, you’re not alone.

Anyone who claims to be a fan of the chicken chain will now be able to satisfy their cravings in a whole new way with Chick-fil-A merch!

That’s right, the chicken chain has launched its first-ever merchandise collection, “Chick-fil-A Originals” — a limited collection that can be ‘dipped in‘ on over here.

Everything a ‘true chicken-crazed fan’ could want to flaunt their obsession: sweatshirts, t-shirts, coffee mugs and more. All things that are fun little ways to celebrate what makes the chain special, from the “I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie and a “Sauce Blanket and Nugget Pillow Set.”

As expected with this kind of excitement, merchandise is expected to sell out extremely fast.

You can check out all of the items here. But don’t say we didn’t warn you if they’re all gone!