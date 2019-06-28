Chick-fil-A employee jumps through drive-thru to save choking child

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — A heroic fast food rescue was caught on camera in the Atlanta area.

A Chick-fil-A worker jumped out the drive-thru window to save a 6-year-old boy choking on a seatbelt wrapped around his neck.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened,” Logan Simmons said. “I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car.”

Chick-fil-A surveillance video shows employee Logan Simmons jumping out the drive-thru window to try to save a choking child.

“I think it was the quickest option, it was right there and I saw the other car right there,” Logan said.

Outside the restaurant, Logan jumped in the child’s car in the drive-thru lane and found the little boy’s mother begging for help, with her son’s seatbelt somehow tangled around his neck.

“You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face,” Logan said.

Logan pulled out this pocketknife, cut the little boy free, and prevented a possible tragedy.

“I’m amazed he didn’t panic,” his mother Teri Simmons said. “As his mother, I would have panicked. I’d be running around going ‘oh my gosh, what do we do?'”

Logan pulled off his heroics at a Chick-fil-A in Flowery Branch in Hall County on Tuesday afternoon.

And just an hour later, the little boy’s mother called Logan and thanked him for saving her son’s life.

“I do feel like a hero,” Logan said.

Asked if he thinks he might be getting a raise now that he’s a hero, he said he might mention it to his bosses.