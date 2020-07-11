Chicago Eastern Black Rhino dies

CHICAGO, IL. (WKRG) — Maku, a 34-year-old Eastern Black Rhino, dies at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

The staff reported Friday “the difficult, but responsible decision” to euthanize Maku after experiencing age related health issues. These health issues lead to poor mobility and discomfort for Maku.

Maku helped sustain the Eastern Black Rhino endangered population by fathering six offspring, a granddaughter, and great-grandson.

The Lincoln Park Zoo is saddened by this loss.

