Chicago Cubs’ Javier Báez surprises teen cancer patient

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — Javier Báez, of the Chicago Cubs, made a dream come true for a teenager battling cancer.

15-year-old Brianna Barker needs a bone marrow transplant, and the search for a donor has been hard.

She was diagnosed with Non-Hodkin’s Lymphoma when she was four-years-old.

Barker spent more than 10 years in remission, until recently, when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

Baez surprised the long-time Cubs fan Friday, meeting her on the field with gifts, including his jersey.

It was also Barker’s first Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

The happy moment was organized by the Cubs and Advocate Children’s Hospital.