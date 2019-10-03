Charges upgraded against teens in fellow student’s beating death

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have added charges of voluntary manslaughter for two 13-year-old boys accused in an on-campus attack on a classmate who later died.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said one defendant was due in court Wednesday, while the other is scheduled to appear Oct. 15.

The county’s Sheriff’s Department said last week that the family of the assaulted teen, identified only as 13-year-old “Diego,” planned to donate his organs.

The department said the student was assaulted Sept. 16 at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley east of Los Angeles. Cellphone video showed the victim being hit by one boy and then another, before he fell and hit his head against a pillar.

The two defendants, who are also students at the school, were initially booked into juvenile hall on assault charges.

